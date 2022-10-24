Torray LLC Sells 4,341 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $253.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $227.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

