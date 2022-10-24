Torray LLC Sells 635 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

