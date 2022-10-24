Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,146,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 101,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

