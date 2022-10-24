Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $174.30 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

