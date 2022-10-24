Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) versus Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Financial Contrast

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Travelzoo and Starbox Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Travelzoo currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 162.14%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Starbox Group.

This table compares Travelzoo and Starbox Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $63.19 million 1.02 $910,000.00 $0.24 21.46 Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Starbox Group.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 4.82% -535.22% 3.31% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Travelzoo beats Starbox Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

