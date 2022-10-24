Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,527.50 ($18.46).

TPK stock opened at GBX 790.60 ($9.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 699.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 825.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,004.11. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

