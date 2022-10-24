Trigran Investments Inc. Acquires 146,075 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,075 shares during the period. Red Violet makes up 3.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 10.89% of Red Violet worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Red Violet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Red Violet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Red Violet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Violet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Red Violet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ RDVT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

About Red Violet

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

