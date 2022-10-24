Trigran Investments Inc. Has $55.34 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,570 shares during the quarter. Sonos makes up about 6.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 2.40% of Sonos worth $55,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $2,512,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sonos by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Sonos by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,981,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 723,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos Stock Up 1.2 %

Sonos Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.