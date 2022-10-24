Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 16.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares traded down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.97. 98,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,690,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

