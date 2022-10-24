TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance
NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.03. 1,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
