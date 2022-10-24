Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

