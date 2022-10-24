TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.
TrueBlue Price Performance
NYSE TBI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.63. 137,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,670. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $719.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.
Institutional Trading of TrueBlue
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.