TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Price Performance

NYSE TBI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.63. 137,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,670. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $719.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TrueBlue

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.