TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $886.23 million and $28.53 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 886,134,519 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
