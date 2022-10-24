Truist Financial Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $101.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of DASH opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

