UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,170 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

LON ULVR traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,928 ($47.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,408. The firm has a market cap of £99.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,993.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,953.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,797.25. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

