UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Increased to €12.50 by Analysts at Barclays

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from €11.90 ($12.14) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.59. 20,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,534. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

