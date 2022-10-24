Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

UNP opened at $190.00 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.80 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

