Uniswap Market Capitalization Hits $4.67 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $91.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.13 or 0.00031757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00272619 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005219 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

