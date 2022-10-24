Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.73 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00032108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and approximately $97.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00275644 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005265 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.09452314 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $67,243,358.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

