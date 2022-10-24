United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.85.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

