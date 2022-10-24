United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 586,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,395,916 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 33,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

