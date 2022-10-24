United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,894. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

