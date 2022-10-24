V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 21,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. V.F. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 43.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 440,390 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in V.F. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.