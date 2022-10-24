Vai (VAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $729.00

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. Vai has a market cap of $55.92 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,512.75 or 0.28455764 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

