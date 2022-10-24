Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,151 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $24.34. 2,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

