Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. 334,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,381,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.