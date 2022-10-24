Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.96. 74,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 299.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,912 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,870 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

