Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.55. 781,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

