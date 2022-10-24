Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,125 shares during the period. Paragon 28 accounts for about 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Paragon 28 worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 5.1 %

FNA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,458. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $583,765.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,282,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,786,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $583,765.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,802 shares of company stock worth $7,483,917. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

