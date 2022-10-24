Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,431. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

