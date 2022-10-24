Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 305.1% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 46.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,207,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,251,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $255.52. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

