Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $384.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

