Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,834 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 774,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

