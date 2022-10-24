Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 190,612 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 22.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 371,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 927,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 76,990 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.4% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 272,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.01. 514,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,431,645. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

