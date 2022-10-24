Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 281,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

