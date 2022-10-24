Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Reduced by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.06. 160,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,662. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

