Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.09. 137,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,662. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

