Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.