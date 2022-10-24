Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.10. 186,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

