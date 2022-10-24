Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $153.29 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $147.86 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78.

