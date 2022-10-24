Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $188.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

