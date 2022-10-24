Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,664. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

