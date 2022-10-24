Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($49.49) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday.

VAR1 stock traded down €1.36 ($1.39) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €27.64 ($28.20). The company had a trading volume of 374,630 shares. Varta has a 1 year low of €26.66 ($27.20) and a 1 year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.99.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

