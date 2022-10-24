Vast Resources’ (VAST) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Vast Resources Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of LON VAST opened at GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. Vast Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

