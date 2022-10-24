Vast Resources’ (VAST) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Vast Resources Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of LON VAST opened at GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. Vast Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About Vast Resources
