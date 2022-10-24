Velas Price Hits $0.0395 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $93.50 million and $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,367,305,439 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

