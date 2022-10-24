Venus USDC Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.44 million and $8.98 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02167591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,123,803.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

