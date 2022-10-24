Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 2.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.00% of Illumina worth $288,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Illumina by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Illumina by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $225.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

