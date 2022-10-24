Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.