Veritas Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124,120 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $764,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of META traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 441,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

