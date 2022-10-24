Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 56,534 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,534 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.22% of Mastercard worth $683,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

MA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $291.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

